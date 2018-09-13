Joe and Julie Frazier have always made it a point to help others, but especially children.

So the recent “Affiliates vs. Realtor Bowling Battle 2018” put on by the Palm Springs Regional Association of REALTORS® (PSRAR) at Palm Springs Lanes became another opportunity to give back.

Owners of Frazier Pest Control in Cathedral City since 2007, the Fraziers have been actively involved in PSRAR events and have volunteered and served on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City. They moved to the valley is 1985, and Joe Frazier has been working in the pest control sector since 1987 while their son, Joey, has also a part of the family business since 2005.

The bowling event awarded three individuals — Pete Chris of First Call Security received the gold, Joe Frazier took home the silver, and Andrew Bond of First Call Security collected the bronze. The team award went to the Affiliates.

More than $700 was raised along with items donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City to take care of the kids in the event a major disaster occurred in the valley.

“Someone approached us while we were setting up and asked if we were a part of this event,” said Nicole Mendoza, PSRAR Affiliate 2018 co0chair. “He went on to say how meaningful it had been to a child he personally knew. It’s wonderful when a total stranger tells you how these events have impacted the lives of the children at Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City.”

PSRAR has been conducting its “Affiliates vs. Realtor Bowling Battle” since 2016.

“Thank you to all who participated in the event,” said City Eix, PSRAR Affiliate chair 2018. “The evening was a wonderful turn out with loads of fun and competition. I also would like to give a big thank you to all who gave to the Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City. Your support means a lot to them and every bit helps.”

In addition, Eix thanked event volunteers and Sandy Sweet of Red Door Pictures, who volunteered her time to photograph the event.

