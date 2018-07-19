Palm Springs Regional Association of REALTORS® Slates Annual Food Drive

The Palm Springs Regional Association of REALTORS® is reaching out to the Greater Palm Springs community to participate in its annual “Feed the Hungry” food drive, which runs through Aug. 30.

The food drive, which began July 12, benefits Well in The Desert, a non-profit serving the Coachella Valley that provides daily nutritious hot meals, emergency food assistance, weekly supplemental food distribution, and access to community services for those affected by poverty. They are funded solely by grants and fundraising.

“The Palm Spring Regional Board of REALTORS® has been a long-time supporter of Well in the Desert for years, both financially and doing food and water drives,” said Arlene Rosenthal, president. “They were there for us during the recession, even when they were suffering financial losses. They have compassion and commitment, and we could not ask for better friends and supporters.”

Eighteen real estate offices in Greater Palm Springs are serving as drop off points for food and other non-perishable items, and each is part of a competition to raise funds. “It’s amazing for the Palm Springs Regional Association Of Realtors to once again support the Food Drive for Well in the Desert,” said Johnsie Walsh of Bennion and Deville. “It’s very important to give back to our community and to those without means of support.”

More than 150 PSRAR members participated in the food drive’s kick-off party July 12 at a Palm Springs home listing by The Louise Hampton Team of Berkshire Hathaway. Located in the prestigious Andreas Hills neighborhood, the estate was designed by renowned local modern architect Stan Sackley.

“I’m elated to see so many Realtors come out to support our Food Drive,” said PSRAR President George Rider.

The evening was catered by Eight4Nine Restaurant and Lounge and hosted by the Louise Hampton Team, PSRAR Special Events Committee and Rider. Rosenthal was the honored guest.

For more information on how to participate in the food drive or to see a full listing of the drop-off locations, visit psrar.org, or call 760-320-6885.