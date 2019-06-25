Love It or Hate It

About a year later, festival promoter Goldenvoice invited Lerma and Ramirez, then known as The Date Farmers, to create an installation for the 2016 event. Their sculpture depicted figures drawn from their popular paintings and murals, and they called it Sneaking Into the Show. “The festival is expensive,” he says, referring to ticket prices now starting at more than $400. “The only way we’re going to get in is to sneak in. The title added that layer.” The sculpture now lives at a tire shop on Grapefruit Boulevard.

Lerma has painted several murals of various scales in Coachella, two of which were commissioned by Desert X, the exhibition of site-specific art that sprawls across the Coachella Valley during odd-numbered years. In the inaugural show, in 2017, La Fiesta en el Desierto drew busloads of visitors to El Tepeyac, a piñata and candy store on Grapefruit Boulevard between Sixth and Seventh streets. For the second iteration of Desert X, earlier this year, he painted Visit Us in the Shape of Clouds on a water tank near Coachella Valley Compost off Dillon and Landfill roads. Using his familiar iconography — a parrot, a snake, a monkey, a fish, a genie, a clown, and a few kachina dolls — Lerma created his largest painting yet. “At first I didn’t like the location because it was secluded, and the first time I went out there, the dirt road leading to the site was washed out,” he says. “But it surprised me, and I’m glad I was able to paint there. The location lent itself to those images. Once you pass [the landfill], it’s paradise. It’s a beautiful place.” The mural, which issues a subtle plea to protect the desert’s water supply, remains accessible to the public.

Lerma, 44, grew up on a nearby ranch and discovered art by flipping through his parents’ encyclopedias. “I was like a cultural orphan,” he says. “I learned about art on my own. The murals are really for the young people, to give them something to look at so they don’t feel the way I did.”