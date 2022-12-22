6 Best Public Golf Courses in Greater Palm Springs

Palm Springs

Indian Canyons Golf Resort

Once a private club, this 36-hole facility set on 550 acres was a favorite haunt of Hollywood celebrities like Frank Sinatra and Bob Hope and presidents including Ronald Reagan and Lyndon B. Johnson. indiancanyonsgolf.com

Cathedral City

Cimarrón Golf Resort

Two courses at this centrally located golf resort feature unobstructed views of Mount San Jacinto. At 6,782 yards, the Boulder Course provides a challenging yet approachable layout, while the 3,020-yard Pebble Course will get you in and out in under three hours. cimarrongolf.com

Rancho Mirage

The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa

Opened in 1987, the Westin’s Pete Dye Resort Course is billed by the club as “potentially diabolical yet indescribably playable.” westinranchomiragegolf.com

Palm Desert

Desert Willow Golf Resort

Natural hazards and water features will test your game on the challenging Firecliff Course. The scenic Mountain View Course lends itself to a more relaxing round. desertwillow.com

Indian Wells

Indian Wells Golf Resort

Clive Clark’s Celebrity Course stretches across an undulating landscape with streams and split-level lakes with waterfall features, while the

John Fought–designed Players Course challenges even the most well-seasoned golfers with sculpted bunkers and thickets of trees. indianwellsgolfresort.com

La Quinta

SilverRock Resort

Nestled at the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains, the Arnold Palmer Classic Course plays at a lofty level befitting its surrounds. Now in the process of a $420 million enhancement project — including a back-nine rework allotting space for incoming hotels and residences — the course remains open through development. silverrock.org

