Color Your Experience Purple

Enter the famed Purple Room and you can just feel it. The vibe. It’s where Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. would often try out new material in the 1960s. There is an indescribable magic that hangs in the air.

This is the setting you will walk into when you attend the Oasis Music Festival’s shows at the Purple Room. Their program will include cabaret singer Sharon Sills on Jan. 27; the incomparable Linda Lavin singing “Love Notes,” on Jan. 28; vocalist and jazz sensation Brenna Whitaker on Jan. 29 and Michael Holmes starring in “The Judy Show!” on Jan. 30.