purple room palm springs

Color Your Experience Purple

When you attend the Oasis Music Festival in January, you'll be treated to seeing musical acts inside the Purple Room where Frank, Dean, and Sammy hung out.

Shivaun Manley Attractions, Current Digital

purple room palm springs

A historic photo of the Purple Room shows a cozy and unique setting where some of the greatest names in music frequented in the location's 60-year history.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY MICHALE HOLES/ PURPLE ROOM SUPPER CLUB

Enter the famed Purple Room and you can just feel it. The vibe. It’s where Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. would often try out new material in the 1960s. There is an indescribable magic that hangs in the air.

This is the setting you will walk into when you attend the Oasis Music Festival’s shows at the Purple Room. Their program will include cabaret singer Sharon Sills on Jan. 27; the incomparable Linda Lavin singing “Love Notes,” on Jan. 28; vocalist and jazz sensation Brenna Whitaker on Jan. 29 and Michael Holmes starring in “The Judy Show!” on Jan. 30.

clubtrinidadpalmsprings
The Purple Room is inside Club Trinidad. “I truly think [the Purple Room] is the essence of Palm Springs,” says its owner, Michael Holmes.
The midcentury modern room is elegant and dark, gently lit by small crystal lamps on every table. The stage is vibrant, awash in color. There is an exchange of energy between the entertainer and the audience, and every night unveils a new live show. The band is dedicated to the Great American Songbook; everything from swinging '60s hits, to Broadway show tunes, sultry jazz sets and contemporary ballads. The bar, built in the shape of a horseshoe, is the same as it was back in Frank’s day. The high-backed banquet tables are reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour.
Guests are warmly welcomed by the owner, Michael Holmes, who greets everyone as if they were family. In addition to being the club’s owner, he is also the star of the Purple Room’s “The Judy Show!” which pays homage to the great Judy Garland. Upon entering this hip yet nostalgic supper club you’ll find your senses enticed by the aroma of delicious fare.
purpleroominterior
There are famous quotes and reminders of the past on the walls of the Purple Room.

There’s escargot, salmon, short ribs, grilled chicken…very solid entrees with delectable side dishes.  The Purple Room is known for its celebrity cocktails as well as bourbon tastings, which happen once a month. There are over 218 different bourbons to choose from and every kind of martini you could dream of is here.

Every night is a different show and a different experience.  The Purple Room is romantic, happening, and hip.  You will never forget your night at The Purple Room.

• READ NEXT: Check Out This 2016 Look at the Purple Room in Palm Springs Life.
You May Like These Related Posts: