Color Your Experience Purple

A historic photo of the Purple Room shows a cozy and unique setting where some of the greatest names in music frequented in the location's 60-year history.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY MICHALE HOLES/ PURPLE ROOM SUPPER CLUB
Enter the famed Purple Room and you can just feel it. The vibe. It’s where Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. would often try out new material in the 1960s. There is an indescribable magic that hangs in the air.
This is the setting you will walk into when you attend the Oasis Music Festival’s shows at the Purple Room. Their program will include cabaret singer Sharon Sills on Jan. 27; the incomparable Linda Lavin singing “Love Notes,” on Jan. 28; vocalist and jazz sensation Brenna Whitaker on Jan. 29 and Michael Holmes starring in “The Judy Show!” on Jan. 30.
There’s escargot, salmon, short ribs, grilled chicken…very solid entrees with delectable side dishes. The Purple Room is known for its celebrity cocktails as well as bourbon tastings, which happen once a month. There are over 218 different bourbons to choose from and every kind of martini you could dream of is here.
Every night is a different show and a different experience. The Purple Room is romantic, happening, and hip. You will never forget your night at The Purple Room.