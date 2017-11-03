If you’re building a custom home, your ideas for crazy customizations are limited only by your builder’s time and patience. (And the size of your budget.) In the case of this residence at The Madison Club, it was the intuitive builder himself who conjured a kitchen-island-as-party-bar on the homeowner’s behalf.

“Our client is a vodka guy and it worked out beautifully,” says architectural/interior designer Gordon Stein, referencing the lighted beverage-drop in the center of the island. Stein designed the home, built by Nate Rucker and Dave Muth of Rucker Muth Luxury Homebuilders. “Nate had this great idea and we all said, ‘Hey, let’s do this.’ ”

Beer, vodka, and other bottled beverages have never looked so good. A strip of LED lights inside the island illuminate the ice and bottles. A drain in the bottom ensures mess-free convenience for melting ice. And on days you don’t actually need an ice well? The piece of Cambria quartz in Wellington that was precision-cut from the slab drops back in to cover the trough, polished edges and all.