The Rainbow Effect

While much of the country celebrates Pride month in June, the summer heat in the desert makes that virtually impossible. October begins the buildup to Greater Palm Springs Pride celebrations in early November when the LGBTQ+ community proudly shows off its diversity.

Since its inception two years ago, Racquet Club Spirits has never shied away from identifying itself as an LGBTQ-owned business. Owners Brian Harke and Matthew Winks, who have been together more than 30 years, wouldn’t have it any other way. For them, showing their pride all year long is as important as the handcrafted liquors they bottle.

“And it gives us a point of differentiation from a lot of other companies and for us, it's not just a June thing,” says Winks. “It’s not just Pride month. That’s a great time to be out there in the world talking about us, but it’s 365 days a year for us. We’re really proud of that.”

Adds Brian, “And I think we’re kind of very much entrepreneurs in that area (liquor industry) because it’s not an area that a lot of LGBTQ people would go into.”