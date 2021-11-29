Serving Love

A marketing director and commercial producer together for more than 30 years, Movie Colony couple Brian Harke and Matthew Winks have spun their passion for cocktails into a new line of Palm Springs-inspired spirits, Racquet Club Spirits.

Why did you name your brand after the old Racquet Club?

Matthew: We love the history of the Racquet Club. Palm Springs is similar to Las Vegas in that for years and years, people have come here to escape. The Racquet Club was certainly part of that because movie stars felt comfortable going and hanging out there. It was beyond the studio zone in the old days of Hollywood, so they were allowed to let loose. That spirit of individuality and fun really connected to us and our vibe.

Do you actually play tennis yourselves?



Brian: We try.

Matthew: We try really hard!