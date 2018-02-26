Given that his career journey has been unique and occasionally fraught, I ask Rucci about his pinnacle moments. He tells me about his very first couture show, in 2002 in Paris, made notable by the fact that it was the first time an American designer was asked to present in that fashion beacon of a city. It was a hot July morning at the Place Vendôme, and Rucci was “so nervous my teeth were chattering.” But as the models lined up to start the show, wearing the work, embodying his creations, Rucci tells me, they were weeping. They felt a part of something, he says, that was more than just an industry milestone or a key moment in one designer’s career. It was like magic.

“That was the moment my life was changed,” he says, a powerful turning point made even more dramatic by the show’s thunderous success. “The French went insane.” Rucci continued to show in Paris for the next five years.

Once he has an idea, he says, “it doesn’t leave my consciousness.” He makes concept books, sometimes hundreds of them, and these small volumes serve as “containers” for images, the bulk of which he ultimately rejects. Part of his ritual, when he’s ready to move forward, is to “reignite” his imagination by opening the concept books as if encountering what’s in them for the first time. This deliberate conflagration allows Rucci to face what he describes as “the terror of the blank canvas,” and as a result of his deep engagement with this multifaceted process, his designs come from a “very private place.”

In order to access that elusive, highly individual place, he has even manipulated himself physically. He painted himself black and then used his body as a brush, applying it to a dozen 7-foot-tall panels in order to fully and visually engage and study the kinesis and movement. It was a cathartic, unforgettable experience, he tells me, like shedding a skin, or wearing your inside on the outside. I can sense the philosophy behind his creations and the spiritual element that marks his work in an unforgettable way.

Raised Catholic but deeply influenced by Buddhist teachings, Rucci considers himself a religious man, although he rejects the dogmatic approach in organized religion. Instead, he believes that when he is the “flow” of creation, it’s like “taking dictation from a higher source.” I tell him that my teacher at Harvard, the late Gordon Kaufman, believed that all people participate in the creation of God by literally imagining God, shaping an idea of God. Rucci agrees. “I believe that we all share in the Godhead,” he says, and his way just happens to be the creation of exquisite clothes that, through a meticulous, full body-heart-mind process, “bloom into shape.” As a writer, this resonates with me. The moments when you’re in line with what you want to do, when words and ideas are filling those blank spaces, there’s no better feeling in the world. You are, in that unrepeatable moment, truly authentic and entirely embodied. These are the stories Rucci’s designs tell. “Each piece has its own story … each piece becomes a possibility of how other things can be done.” An opening, a blooming: a liberation by design.

After Rucci’s young Polish assistant walks me to the elevator (during which we manage to have an impromptu conversation about Polish poets), the doorman escorts me through the dimly lit lobby and delivers me into the well-heeled maw of 72nd Street. I walk back to the Upper West Side across Central Park, once again in a steady downpour, but this time in no hurry. There is no wind, and the rain is warm and soft. My phone’s GPS prevents me from getting lost in the Ramble for the first time in my life, and I walk along the path without passing a single person for a full 20 minutes. I reflect on Rucci’s singular genius within a world that is so fast-paced, so deadline-driven, so time-saving-obsessed. When you encounter someone who truly loves what he does, the whole world feels more interesting and generous, more textured and alive; the boundaries of what might be possible feel extended. In this way, art evokes hope.

In this positive state of mind, I am drenched and happy, floating in this park oasis within the chaos of New York City, blissfully out of reach and entirely alone, a feeling not so dissimilar from that of creating something new — you’re alone, but surrounded: by voices, opportunities, naysayers, champions, challenge, and your own distinct vision. Rucci’s process and clothes speak to that suspended, still space — that room of one’s own — that every artist must find in order to be, as he admits, “the only one. It’s a great responsibility.” And one he allows others to wear and live beautifully.