Living Large In A Tiny Space

The surprisingly large country-chic kitchen opens up to the living room’s sectional couch and chairs, a large TV on the wall, and a built-in workspace with a desk in a nook. There are giant sliders that open it up to her outdoor living, but she has had electric blinds installed behind the nine-foot glass doors with two selections: regular, and black out for the summer.

The one-bedroom home has a laundry “room,” which has an area for her dog, including a doggie door and doggie bed. Just off the laundry area is a well-designed bathroom and nearby is a big bedroom that includes a killer closet.

Ferretti’s concept takes trailer living to new heights. “I’m excited about being able to showcase a different way of living in Palm Springs,” she says. “You don’t have to have that million dollar house and pool.” Wise chimes in, “The sliders are a perfect example of that. Who puts nine-foot-tall sliders in a trailer? Lisa does.” That concept connects the well-appointed inside to her smashing outdoor area that includes a living space, a large dining table, and while some people put in an outdoor shower, Ferretti put in a claw foot bathtub, which Wise calls “A great big ice bucket for entertaining.”

Last fall, Ferretti opened her home up for an event co-produced by Modernism Week and the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. It was called Give Me Shelter and showcased homes with pets and outdoor living. It was such a hit that she and Wise are hoping to create future tours that showcase renovated trailers with a midcentury modern flair, and beyond.

The tiny home/manufactured home/trailer situation has changed in the past few years. It’s become so popular that the days of nabbing a trailer for less than $40,000 are gone. Recently, Ferretti, who is also a realtor for The Paul Kaplan Group, sold a home in the park for more than $100,000. Still, that’s a small price to pay for a home with no conjoined walls, and, depending on the lot, a yard, and the ability to make it your own postcard-ready slice of paradise.

PHOTO GALLERY: Sean Wise’s home before and after.