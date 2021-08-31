Ramy A. Awad, M.D., F.A.S.M.B.S. Desert Surgical & Bariatric Specialists

The decision to undergo bariatric surgery is never made lightly. Individuals exploring their options for surgical and medical weight loss naturally want the very best care. They find it when they put themselves in the very capable hands of Dr. Ramy A. Awad, M.D., F.A.S.M.B.S., who specializes in minimally invasive advanced robotic bariatric surgery.

“Dr. Awad has the hands of an angel. He’s truly a professional and takes care of you throughout the entire process,” says Desert Hot Springs resident Jose Morales. The 35-year old Morales underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018 and today carries a comfortable 225 pounds on his six-foot-one frame. Having tipped close to 400 pounds at one point, he appreciates no longer suffering from hypertension, high cholesterol or being at risk of developing diabetes. “I can keep up with my kids now!” he adds, mindful of setting a good example.

Known for exemplary patient care and safety, Dr. Awad quelled any nervousness Morales might have felt prior to surgery. “He said don’t worry, I’ve got you. And by the next day, I was out of the hospital and walking around. My pain was minimal. I didn’t experience much at all!” Advanced technology permits Dr. Awad to offer robotic options for minimally invasive surgical weight loss, which translates into shorter hospital stays and less post-operative pain. Robotics also grant him greater surgical dexterity, precision in suturing, precise wristed instrumentation and 3D visualization.

Board certified and a Fellow of the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, Dr. Awad’s robotic services include gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, LAP-BAND® and duodenal switch. The practice also offers revisional surgery for patients who’ve had prior weight loss surgery and experienced weight regain or non-resolution of their medical problems. “My program offers a multi-disciplinary approach to surgery which involves a dietician, a psychologist, a nurse practitioner and personal trainer.” Patients have access to support groups, exercise classes but most significantly, lifelong aftercare. With excellent outcomes well above the national average, Dr. Awad constantly pursues the most advanced surgical options and techniques for his patients.