Rhythm on the Ranch

Drake and Catching were fortunate when Lanois, who was producing records for artists at other recording studios, dipped in and out of Rancho de la Luna, where he left most of his personal recording gear and encouraged the duo to use it while he was away.

Drake died 10 years ago, and his absence is palpable. Catching describes him as an outgoing, congenial studio host and a talented musician, producer, and engineer who was beloved among all who knew him. “People used to stop by just to visit him,” Catching says. “He was the best.”

In 2004, Catching, a Memphis, Tennessee, native and former cook and restaurant owner, moved into the studio, took over hosting duties, and even prepares meals for clients.

Catching, now 60 years old, started playing guitar when he was 15. Over the decades, he has been a founding member of several bands, including Queens of the Stone Age, which he left in 2000. He remains active in two others: earthlings? (a band he and Drake founded in 1994) and Mojave Lords. He’s also played in Modifiers, Tex and the Horseheads, and Eagles of Death Metal. On Thursday mornings, Catching hosts the heavy metal show “Ascendants Aural Architects Show” on the streaming station Gimme Radio.