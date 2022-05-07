Rancho La Quinta Education Fund Awards Students

Many Rancho La Quinta Country Club members consider the friendly and attentive country club staff like family. Knowing the value of higher education for themselves and their families, members sought out the Inland Empire Community Foundation as a 501(c)(3) non-profit arm to administer the distribution of funds raised to award needs-based scholarships to Rancho La Quinta Country Club employees, their spouses, and dependent children, for any form of higher education, including college and trade schools.

Since it was established in 2016, the Rancho La Quinta Education Fund has awarded 32 scholarships totaling $190,000, including nine scholarships for the 2021-22 school year. Rancho La Quinta Education Fund Committee members volunteer their time to ensure the program’s success and include Karen Ackland, chair, Callie Sbarbaro, Jane La Pado, Dick Robinson, and Steve Arent.

Scholarship students for the 2021-22 school year are Andrea Hernandez, Christian Hernandez, Christopher Hernandez, Emmanuel Hernandez, Emmanuel Lua, Karina Pechous, Jennifer Salinas, Emily Michelle Sanchez, and Andrew Velazquez. The students’ career goals are varied, ranging from physical therapy, medical, veterinary, criminal justice, cybersecurity, computer science/research to music/theatre and cinematography.

With the recent flurry and turnover of real estate in the desert, Rancho La Quinta Country Club has experienced about a 25 percent influx of new homeowners. The February education fund reception provided an opportunity for new residents to learn about the Rancho La Quinta Education Fund, and for both current donors and new members to meet some of the scholarship students and hear inspiring updates on their studies.

Rancho La Quinta Education Fund

79-301 Cascadas Circle

La Quinta, CA 92253

760-777-7748

rlqma.com/rancho-la-quinta-education-fund/