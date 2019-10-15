An Affaire to Remember

Deanna Fainelli

deannafainelli.com

The self-proclaimed “urban flavored” painter, whose work has been on display at such venues as the Palm Springs Art Museum and in CB2 stores, relocated to the Coachella Valley two years ago from San Francisco and has been inspired by the range of local hues.

Fainelli says, “Vivid color has always been a huge part of my work, and the desert is full of unexpected colors.”

The artist also frequently incorporates vintage images into her work. Since calling the valley home, she’s begun juxtaposing black-and-white pictures of locations like the Salton Sea’s Bombay Beach with splashes of orange, blue, and green.

Fainelli recently dug deep into the Palm Springs Historical Society’s archives for a painting commissioned to hang in a new vacation home.

“I spent hours going through old photos,” she says. “It was really cool because it ended up being an opportunity to learn all about the Coachella Valley.”