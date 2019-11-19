Remembering the Past to Plan the Future

Section 31: The Time is Now

progressive (noun) pro·gres·sive | \ pr-‘gre-siv : making use of or interested in new ideas, findings, or opportunities.

In the heart of Rancho Mirage, in the center of the Coachella Valley, lies a vacant 618–acre swath of land. This property has an interesting past — once owned by the Annenberg estate, the subject of various plans and proposals that never came to fruition, and for many years mired in international bankruptcy. A storied site deserves a storied plan, and that is precisely what has been developed for this special property. As Daniel Burnham once said, “Make no little plans; they have no magic to stir men’s blood and probably themselves will not be realized. Make big plans…”

In August of 2018, the city received an application for a specific plan that seeks to memorialize development standards and create visioning for the entire project site. As if written by the founding mayor himself, the opening sentence reads as follows:

The planned community for Section 31 will be nothing less than the crown jewel of Rancho Mirage, featuring a luxurious beach environment in the heart of one of the Coachella Valley’s most prestigious cities.

