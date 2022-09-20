Where to Eat: Rancho Mirage

Sponsored

Willie’s Modern Fare

69830 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage

760-202-4499

williesrm.com

The latest collaboration by restaurateurs Willie Rhine and Chad Gardner combines the elegance of fine dining with the warmth and conviviality for which this duo is known. Their Rancho Mirage concept emphasizes classic cuisine with a modern twist alongside creative cocktails and a thoughtfully selected wine list.

“We wanted to make Willie’s a place to celebrate life’s special moments with family and friends,” Gardner says, noting that guests can sip and snack in the bustling lounge and enjoy their meal indoors or on the expansive patio.