Where to Eat: Rancho Mirage

Willie's Modern Fare emphasizes classic cuisine.
Willie’s Modern Fare
69830 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage
760-202-4499
williesrm.com
The latest collaboration by restaurateurs Willie Rhine and Chad Gardner combines the elegance of fine dining with the warmth and conviviality for which this duo is known. Their Rancho Mirage concept emphasizes classic cuisine with a modern twist alongside creative cocktails and a thoughtfully selected wine list.
“We wanted to make Willie’s a place to celebrate life’s special moments with family and friends,” Gardner says, noting that guests can sip and snack in the bustling lounge and enjoy their meal indoors or on the expansive patio.
Koffi
71380 Highway 111 Rancho Mirage
760-340-2444
kofficoffee.com
The local coffee chain — which also operates three locations in Palm Springs — roasts its beans at this outpost. Grab-and-go bakery, breakfast, and lunch offerings make it an easy stop for something quick but yummy, like a chicken Caesar or a quiche. Order an espresso beverage, and you’ll get to choose between dark or light roast and, for those who avoid dairy, a variety of milk alternatives.
Enjoy tastes of Spain, Italy, and Greece at Catalan.
Catalan Mediterranean Cuisine
70026 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage
760-770-9508
catalanrestaurants.com
Fusing tastes of Spain, Italy, and Greece, Catalan will transport your taste buds to the Med. Start with the sangria and marinated olives. Then dive into roasted Jidori chicken, pan-seared scallops, or paella prepared traditionally with bomba rice and stirred with chorizo, calamari, shrimp, mussels, and delicious spices. Pair it with sides of charred shishito peppers or cauliflower purée. You won’t have room for dessert, so take the caramel-cream custard to go.
O’Caine’s Irish Pub
36101 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage
760-202-3311
ocainesirishpub.com
Mother-and-son team Brenda Johnson and Mark Pierce have created a tribute to their homeland with this authentic public house decked in Irish art and memorabilia. Named for their forefather who emigrated from Northern Ireland in the 1600s, O’Caine’s churns out real-deal Irish dishes including Scotch eggs and shepherd’s pie along with good old American bar food. The list of Irish whiskeys is large, and live music ties it all together.
Babe's Bare-B-Que & Brewhouse
Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewhouse
71800 Highway 111 , Ste. A176
Rancho Mirage
760-346-8738
babesbbq brewery.com
With bronze hogs marking the entrance, decorative horse murals inside, and cowhide-upholstered chairs, the ambiance at this restaurant and brewery is as Southwestern as its menu of smoky, fall-off-the-bone barbecue and signature housemade cornbread. Belly up to the bar for beers that are made on the premises, many of the varieties incorporating locally sourced ingredients.