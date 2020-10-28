Rancho Mirage: A Solution-Centered and Forward-Facing Community

The View is Sunny

The specter of a luxurious and sustainable grand desert oasis with a turquoise blue lagoon at its center could lift anyone’s spirits at this period in time. Yet it isn’t a mirage! The City of Rancho Mirage and the master developer continue to move forward with Section 31 — a broad swath of land totaling 618 acres beginning at the corner of Bob Hope and Frank Sinatra Drive adjacent to Sunnylands. This pristine and heretofore undeveloped parcel stretches for an uninterrupted mile north to Gerald Ford Drive and east to Monterey Avenue. The Section 31 Specific Plan was approved by the City Council in December of 2019.

Destined to be nothing less than the crown jewel of Rancho Mirage, the completed Section 31 development will be home to several desert-themed residential neighborhoods featuring a variety of housing types. It will also introduce two new resort hotels to the community plus a vibrant main-street scene with shopping, dining, entertainment, gallery and leisure activity opportunities for residents, hotel guests, and the general public. All of these amenities will border upon or span outwards from the striking 34-acre recreational body of water referred to as the Grand Oasis Crystal Lagoon. This ambitious new development situated right in the heart of Rancho Mirage is sure to attract attention, both near and far.

Demand and pricing for valley real estate continues to surge, seemingly at odds with the current economic climate. Yet with so many people confined to their homes and immediate surroundings these days, it’s no wonder the desert lifestyle is looking increasingly appealing. All of which is good news for Del Webb at Rancho Mirage where homes are selling quickly. As of September 10th, 364 single-family dwellings had passed their final building inspections and another 110 building permits were recorded issued or outstanding.

Approximately 1,029 homes are expected once full build-out is complete inside this graciously planned development situated at the northeast corner of Dinah Shore Drive and Los Alamos Road, across from Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa.