Wish List Come True

The entry opens into a large great room. A full-size bar made of fossilstoneq. A fireplace of matching fossilstone. A large master bedroom with large adjacent sitting room. This is not a wish list. These are just some of the highlights of this contemporary half-acre estate for sale in Rancho Mirage.

A circular drive leads to a gated entrance and walled courtyard that transports you quickly to a desert oasis thanks to the resplendent aroma of Plumeria blossom and the meditating sound of a trickling fountain.

Beyond the double-door entrance to the estate is an entertainer’s great room complete with wet bar and wine fridge, sink, and soda fountain just ready for someone to start the party.

A wall of windows surrounds the formal dining and living area to look out onto a lush yard and a southern view of the Santa Rosa Mountains. A floor to ceiling fire place is visible from the kitchen, which was given a makeover in 2018 with an all stainless steel look, a private butler’s entry with Bosch double ovens and Miele oven warmer.

Spacious dual master suites would allow for one of them to easily be converted to an attached casita. The Grand Master Suite boasts a sitting area, walk-in closet, laundry room, an opulent bath with step-up soaking tub, huge walk-in dual shower and separate stone steam room. A third bedroom includes a guest bath and powder room.

There is space to park a recreational vehicle with hook ups behind custom gates. The yard has it’s own built-in kitchen, putting green, pool, spa, dance area, raised flowerbeds, covered patio and mist system.

Listing price: $1,875,000

43197 Joshua Road, Rancho Mirage

