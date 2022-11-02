An Artful Awakening

Fall is a season of reawakening in the desert. Summer’s heat recedes, leaving cool, clear mornings and pleasantly warm afternoons. Residents emerge from air-conditioned shelter, ready for engagement. Visitors and snowbirds migrate back to their favorite vacation spot, eager to spend time outdoors and see what’s new.

Against this backdrop of renewal, Rancho Mirage Festival of the Arts bursts forth. Held the first weekend of November, the event signals the opening of the Coachella Valley’s arts festival season. To commemorate its 20th year, the beloved event has been reinvented.