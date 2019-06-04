Artful Simplicity

The beautiful Zen-like landscaping, exterior, and courtyard of this custom-built home sets the mood for the clean, modern design you’ll encounter upon entering its spacious interior with almost 4,600 square feet.
This beautiful contemporary house was re-built down to the studs less than two years ago. It features an open floor plan with a living room that has pocket doors that disappear into the walls and a gas fireplace with a raised hearth and quartz surround. Oversized ceramic tile floors in a running pattern flow throughout the four-bedroom, 3.75-bathroom residence and the windows are covered with Hunter Douglas automated blinds. This is also a smart home and all the electronics can be controlled from your iPad or cellphone.
The kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops, a large island that seats five, and high-end appliances, along with a spacious nook that has a wine refrigerator, extra storage space, and a countertop with a bar sink—the perfect spot for a coffee station.
Your master bedroom includes two large walk-in closets finished with built-in wood shelves and drawers, a gas fireplace, and access to the outdoors. The en-suite has a fabulous shower, an elegant freestanding tub, and u-shaped quartz countertops with sinks on opposite walls.
The house has incredible views of the Santa Rosa Mountains and the rear yard faces south so the house is always full of light. The large, raised patio outside the living room has a fire pit that is 11 feet long, a gas barbecue station, and huge patios for entertaining on a grand scale—all overlooking the new pool and raised spa. The landscaping on the almost one-acre property is low maintenance and features a modernist design with all of the plants are on a drip system and artificial turf instead of grass.
A detached casita contains a living/sleeping area, a full bath, and breakfast bar, refrigerator, and microwave.
The guard-gated community of Mission Ranch is an equestrian and tennis development with a large park and picnic area. You’ll be located smack in the center of the valley and only 20 minutes away from Palm Springs International Airport.
Listing price: $2,495,000
40700 Desert Creek Lane, Rancho Mirage
Deirdre Coit
Deirdre Coit and Associates
73700 El Paseo, Palm Desert
760-835-1006
deirdrecoit@icloud.com