Artful Simplicity

The beautiful Zen-like landscaping, exterior, and courtyard of this custom-built home sets the mood for the clean, modern design you’ll encounter upon entering its spacious interior with almost 4,600 square feet.

This beautiful contemporary house was re-built down to the studs less than two years ago. It features an open floor plan with a living room that has pocket doors that disappear into the walls and a gas fireplace with a raised hearth and quartz surround. Oversized ceramic tile floors in a running pattern flow throughout the four-bedroom, 3.75-bathroom residence and the windows are covered with Hunter Douglas automated blinds. This is also a smart home and all the electronics can be controlled from your iPad or cellphone.

The kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops, a large island that seats five, and high-end appliances, along with a spacious nook that has a wine refrigerator, extra storage space, and a countertop with a bar sink—the perfect spot for a coffee station.

Your master bedroom includes two large walk-in closets finished with built-in wood shelves and drawers, a gas fireplace, and access to the outdoors. The en-suite has a fabulous shower, an elegant freestanding tub, and u-shaped quartz countertops with sinks on opposite walls.