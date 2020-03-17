A Striking Collection

There are several fancy names for collectors. Some of the more common lexicons are philatelists (stamps) and numismatics (coins), but did you know people who collect beach sand are called arenophiles, or tie collectors are grabatologists? Leo Mallett is a phillumenist. Contrary to its misleading name, this is not the hobby of collecting guys named Phil. Instead, phillumeny refers to collecting that tiny advertising book found on every table in every nightclub, restaurant, hotel and gin joint. It is no coincidence that, like a pack of cigarettes, matchbooks contain 20 fiery sticks. The brainstorm behind the matchbook was that every time you lit a cigarette with that pack of matches, you were subliminally reminded of the services provided by the proprietor of that branded matchbook.

The advertising gimmick was slowly snuffed out beginning with the 1995 smoking ban in California. Those little matchbooks today are cultural artifacts that document forgotten places, as well as the evolution of existing businesses that passed the test of time.

Mallette, who has owned three Rancho Mirage homes over the past 20 years, has been collecting matchbooks for at least 10 years. However, it was through researching for his first book detailing the history of Rancho Mirage, Images of America Rancho Mirage, published in 2011 that led to his next three published books on matchbooks.