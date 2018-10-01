In 2016 I was still a public relations consultant and writing nominations for the Palm Springs Preservation Foundation. I researched Rancho Mirage in my spare time with the idea of a book about the city’s midcentury social and architectural history. Tamarisk Ranchos has a deep celebrity history as well as fascinating architecture. Some of the greatest midcentury jewels in the Coachella Valley are within two blocks of our home. Why were these homes here, and who built them? Other than the woeful destruction of Richard Neutra’s Maslon House at Tamarisk Country Club in 2002, midcentury architecture in the city has gone largely unnoticed.

The introduction to our newly released book, Mod Mirage, unfolded as I was researching and writing. It explains how one man’s dream — Johnny Dawson’s — created the city we know today. His vision of an 18-hole golf course created from barren desert with fairway lots for homes gave rise to an extraordinary oasis of influence. The rich and famous beat a path to Thunderbird and Tamarisk, and America virtually ran on the social interactions that resulted from titans of industry, celebrities, and politicians rubbing shoulders on the fairways and in the clubhouses.

Work on the book resulted in introductions to many of the new generation of homeowners in and around Thunderbird and Tamarisk; some are talented designers in their own right, some are architecture collectors, but all relish the expansive views and the tranquility. We were also fortunate to connect with families who have owned and loved their homes for two or three generations.

In addition to custom homes, Mod Mirage showcases the resort-style communities that sprang up around Thunderbird and Tamarisk country clubs during the 1950s and ’60s. Many of them were designed by well-known architects like William Krisel and William F. Cody, or reliable names like Richard Leitch and John Lindsay (a former partner with Krisel & Palmer). They were developed as less-expensive alternatives to the luxury fairway homes and designed to be maintenance-free, often with on-site managers overseeing the grounds and pool. These miniresorts compounded the city’s rapid growth.

Palm Springs Life presents a selection of homes and neighborhoods we showcase in Mod Mirage.