Rancho Mirage: The Place to Be for Modernism Week

With three luxury resorts, rich architectural history and a central location in the heart of Greater Palm Springs, it’s not hard to see why Modernism Week attendees flock to Rancho Mirage as their home base for 10 days of all things midcentury modern.

The city’s mid-valley location makes it the ideal home base for exploring all the midcentury marvels that Modernism Week has to offer, as well as the destination at large. Whether you’re planning to discover the modern architecture of Indian Wells, soak up a historic home tour at a private Palm Springs estate or enjoy dinner reservations in Palm Desert, the luxury resorts of Rancho Mirage offer the perfect locale for making your way through the nine cities of this storied midcentury destination.

Three resort properties—Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa, The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa and The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage—offer a taste of the luxury lifestyle that has long been the allure of Rancho Mirage. Spas, fine dining and poolside relaxation await at all three properties, while midcentury modern designs are mere minutes away.