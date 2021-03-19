Rancho Mirage: The Place to Be for Modernism Week

Modernism Week attendees can explore the architecture, history, and landscape of Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage.
With three luxury resorts, rich architectural history and a central location in the heart of Greater Palm Springs, it’s not hard to see why Modernism Week attendees flock to Rancho Mirage as their home base for 10 days of all things midcentury modern.
The city’s mid-valley location makes it the ideal home base for exploring all the midcentury marvels that Modernism Week has to offer, as well as the destination at large. Whether you’re planning to discover the modern architecture of Indian Wells, soak up a historic home tour at a private Palm Springs estate or enjoy dinner reservations in Palm Desert, the luxury resorts of Rancho Mirage offer the perfect locale for making your way through the nine cities of this storied midcentury destination.
Three resort properties—Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa, The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa and The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage—offer a taste of the luxury lifestyle that has long been the allure of Rancho Mirage. Spas, fine dining and poolside relaxation await at all three properties, while midcentury modern designs are mere minutes away.
In years past, private homes throughout the city’s sought-after country clubs and private communities have opened their doors to Modernism Week attendees, offering a rare look at works by architectural icons such as William F. Cody, Donald Wexler and E. Stewart Williams.
This year, attendees can explore the stunning architecture, history and landscape of Sunnylands. Open to the public Wednesday through Sunday, Sunnylands Center and Gardens is an homage to the historic A. Quincy Jones-designed estate that also sits on the property. While guided tours are sold out for Modernism Week, Sunnylands Center and Gardens is open for self-guided tours where visitors can soak up the wide-flanged columns, circular driveway and signature roof that make the Center a midcentury modern delight.
And when it comes time to explore modernism beyond the city limits, Rancho Mirage is just a short 15- to 20-minute drive to most desert destinations.
When it comes to picking a location for your Modernism Week home base, it doesn’t get any better than Rancho Mirage.
