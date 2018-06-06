Eric McLaughlin recalls going to an observatory to view the stars, but what he saw instead was his future.

“I was looking through an area that had people working in it, and an old retired astronomer came over to the door and just invited the few people that were there back and showed them around,” McLaughin recalls. “He was just very happy to do so. It was that passion that really was infectious.”

McLaughlin brings that type of hands-on interaction to his position as city astronomer for the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory, which opened in March and is just beginning to flex its programming capabilities. His mission is to demystify the cosmos for interplanetary enthusiasts both young and young at heart. “There’s so many different ways we can go with it and we as an entire organization haven’t written in stone every little thing we’re doing,” he says. “So we actually get to grow the program from the ground up and take it as many different ways and use as much innovation as possible in the programming.”

VIDEO: Take a tour of the observatory with City Astronomer Eric McLaughlin.