When stars align

The Rancho Mirage Observatory is the first to share a library campus in the state of California. In April, it was noted as the best new tourist attraction in the state on msn.com’s annual roundup of compelling attractions opening across the United States. It is yet another draw for people who may not have ventured to Rancho Mirage before, and in the case of previous visitors, presents all the more reason to come again. This wondrous facility has stirred interest among local residents and caught the attention of those in the greater astronomy community as well. In fact, scientist Eric McLaughlin landed the prestigious job of resident Astronomer. He is thrilled to ply his trade at a research-level facility that focuses on educating the public about the wonders of the cosmos.

In many ways, curiosity drives tourism, and the Rancho Mirage Library & Observatory has certainly ignited a spark. “The curiosity that is associated with tourism is also vital to the Library & Observatory’s mission, which is to encourage lifelong learning,” McLaughlin says. “Instilling an actual wonder in the universe proves to be educational because it drives people to want to find out more. They ask me questions and seek direction about further avenues they can take.” He is sure to be fielding some questions from eager students from all three Coachella Valley school districts as well as some independent institutions this year. Fifth-grade classes throughout the Coachella Valley will get a chance to visit the Observatory courtesy of a $25,000 grant recently awarded the Library by the Anderson Children’s Foundation.

The further avenues McLaughlin suggests might take the shape of borrowing subject-specific books or attending one of the astronomy-themed lectures at the adjacent Library. If patrons are not already acquainted with the astounding array of free resources and programming the Rancho Mirage Library offers, they will soon become familiar. Between the helpful databases, e-books, streaming video, children’s programming, live musical performances, thought-provoking lectures, film screenings, and so much more, the Rancho Mirage Library redefines all existing notions of a library. The Rancho Mirage Library & Observatory campus has evolved into an incredible community asset. Both entities stand ready and waiting to serve all who walk through their doors.