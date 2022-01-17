Rancho Mirage: Onward and Upward

A BURGEONING OASIS

The dream of a grand desert oasis with a crystal blue lagoon at its center is moving closer to becoming reality. Activity has begun on the 618-acre parcel of land at the corner of Bob Hope and Frank Sinatra Drives adjacent to Sunnylands known as Section 31. Destined to be nothing less than the crown jewel of Rancho Mirage, the completed Section 31 development will be home to several desert-themed residential neighborhoods featuring a variety of housing types.

The ambitious new development will also introduce two new resort hotels to the community plus a vibrant main-street scene with shopping, dining, entertainment, gallery and leisure activity opportunities for residents, hotel guests, and the general public. Wells have now been drilled to accommodate the unique and stunning feature that will lie at the heart of it all — a signature 34-acre recreational body of water referred to as the Grand Oasis Crystal Lagoon.

Meanwhile, the grading master plan for the entire project is on the verge of being approved. Phase one of the project — including the much-anticipated lagoon — is expected to get underway in late 2021. Once complete, the Section 31 development will surely be a showstopper.