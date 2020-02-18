Dining in the Desert

I always plan my getaways, staycations, and date nights around the food, and embarking on a weekend getaway to Rancho Mirage with my family was no different. Plotting a three-day itinerary is easy when you fill five slots with different culinary adventures. Sure, there was time for the lazy river at the pool and a hike near Joshua Tree to burn off all those calories, but the main excursions revolved around choosing a cocktail and whether or not to have two desserts.

Rancho Mirage is a foodie’s playground — amazing fine dining, gorgeous views for sunset cocktails, quirky spots for a pit-stop lunch, and brunches that linger well into the afternoon. From The River to the resorts, my family and I jaunted around the city in search of the best meals. Beyond the dishes themselves, we discovered the magic and friendliness of the chefs and mixologists, roasters and brewers, owners and dreamers. Even through direct messages on Instagram, we were getting suggestions of where and why to visit certain restaurants in Rancho Mirage. What easily could have just been a simple weekend getaway from Los Angeles turned into a vacation that felt like visiting family. Everyone we met was so proud of Rancho Mirage, proud to be a part of this community, and proud to watch it grow and thrive.

Three days, 18 restaurants, eight cocktails, six coffees, five tacos, two milkshakes, and one prime rib.