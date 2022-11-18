Rancho Mirage: Where to Stay

The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage

68900 Frank Sinatra Drive

Rancho Mirage

760-321-8282

ritzcarlton.com

Driving up the serpentine road that leads higher and higher into the Santa Rosa Mountains, you will immediately sense The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage working its magic. Claiming some of the best views of the valley, the renowned resort embraces its natural surroundings and invites guests to surrender to the serenity of an indulgent spa day, a fine steak dinner, or an assortment of on-site activities like guided hikes, open-air yoga, and lawn games. Meandering gardens lead to luxury rooms with cozy bed linens and premium bath products, while an outdoor terrace provides an idyllic setting to sip a craft cocktail, immerse in the mountain surrounds, and map out your itinerary.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites

71730 Highway 111

Rancho Mirage

888-465-4329

hiexpress.com/ranchomirage

Conveniently sited at the center of the action in Rancho Mirage — near the community park, the observatory, and The River at Rancho Mirage shopping, dining, and entertainment complex — Holiday Inn provides clean, budget-friendly rooms with flat- screen TVs, free Wi-Fi, and access to meeting space. Plus, guests wake up to a complimentary breakfast buffet with fresh-baked cinnamon buns every morning. Located about 10 miles from the Palm Springs airport, the property has a pool that’s heated during the winter months and a fitness center with cardio machines and free weights.

Hilton Garden Inn Palm Springs

71700 Highway 111

Rancho Mirage

760-776-9700

hilton.com

Familiar Hilton accommodations pair with beautiful Coachella Valley scenery for a comfortable, pet-friendly stay that won’t break the bank. A charming entrance leads to simple yet pleasant rooms (all with flat-screen TVs and minifridges, some with separate living rooms) along with an on-site restaurant that provides room service, a gym, a 24-hour business center, and a palm-shaded pool area with an outdoor bar. It’s an easy trek from the Hilton Garden Inn to nearby hiking trails, championship golf courses, city attractions, and some of the Coachella Valley’s best restaurants.

Special Rates

Are you an active or retired member of the military or a veteran? Are you an AARP, AAA, or CAA member? The Hilton Garden Inn will give you a better rate on rooms when you book direct.