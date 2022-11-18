Rancho Mirage: Where to Stay

Sensei Porcupine Creek just opened in November in Rancho Mirage.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY SENSEI PORCUPINE CREEK
sponsored
Sensei Porcupine Creek
42765 Dunes View Road
Rancho Mirage
760-515-4378
sensei.com/ porcupine-creek
Set within the foothills of the majestic Santa Rosa Mountains is a desert sanctuary poised to open Nov. 1, 2022, for guests age 16 and older. The 230-acre retreat — a former private estate sought after by professional athletes, celebrities, and dignitaries — has been transformed by the renowned Sensei brand into a tranquil and intimate resort that centers around personal well-being.
sponsored
Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage
32250 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
888-999-1995
aguacalientecasinos.com
This 16-story Forbes Four-Star resort pairs spacious and stylish accommodations with gorgeous desert views, top-of-the-line customer service, and a winning casino floor for the ultimate Greater Palm Springs getaway.
Sponsored
Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa
41000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2727
omnirancho laspalmas.com
Since its debut in the 1950s, this charming 240-acre property has been a sought-after hideaway for Hollywood’s elite and those who want to vacation like them. Here, traditional Spanish architecture pairs with lush grounds featuring 27 holes of championship golf, tennis and pickleball, three sparkling pools, and a waterpark called Splashtopia, complete with two waterslides and a 425-foot lazy river. The resort presents an innovative twist on American cuisine at on-site restaurant bluEmber, while Spa Las Palmas offers an array of desert-inspired treatments to delight mind and body. Well-appointed rooms come standard with premium linens and stellar views. Staying true to the hotel’s original allure, Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa is a destination in itself and an ideal place for a luxury getaway.
Sponsored
The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa
71333 Dinah Shore Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-328-5955
westinranchomirage.com
With 512 luxurious guest rooms and near-endless amenities, The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa’s 360-acre campus makes the perfect playground for travelers of every stripe.
Swimmers and sun worshippers can make a splash at one of three pools. Head to the Caliente bar at the Las Brisas pool for a frozen daiquiri while your little ones race down new 30-foot dual waterslides, or grab a chaise lounge at the laid-back Las Hadas and La Paloma pools.
The Westin also offers a host of options for fitness buffs, including 12 tennis and pickleball courts and a fitness center that’s open 24 hours.
The 18-hole, Pete Dye–designed golf course landed the hotel on Golf Digest’s list of North America’s top 50 resorts.
Take your competitive spirit indoors at Pinz & Pints, a duckpin bowling alley with classic arcade games. Celebrate a strike with a brick-oven pizza and a pint of the Coachella Valley’s best brews.
Foodies can spend their evening trying Tuscan-style bites — from zesty grilled octopus to a sumptuous shrimp scampi linguini — at Pinzimini Restaurant, while music lovers might linger at Fireside Lounge to enjoy live entertainment.
At the end of the night, relax on your room’s private balcony or patio before settling down for sweet dreams in a signature Westin Heavenly Bed.
Westin Wellness Spa
Find your bliss at the resort spa, which offers holistic skin mapping, reiki and crystal healing, and compression therapy for athletes in addition to soothing massages, facials, and mani-pedis.
The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage
68900 Frank Sinatra Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-321-8282
ritzcarlton.com
Driving up the serpentine road that leads higher and higher into the Santa Rosa Mountains, you will immediately sense The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage working its magic. Claiming some of the best views of the valley, the renowned resort embraces its natural surroundings and invites guests to surrender to the serenity of an indulgent spa day, a fine steak dinner, or an assortment of on-site activities like guided hikes, open-air yoga, and lawn games. Meandering gardens lead to luxury rooms with cozy bed linens and premium bath products, while an outdoor terrace provides an idyllic setting to sip a craft cocktail, immerse in the mountain surrounds, and map out your itinerary.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites
71730 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage
888-465-4329
hiexpress.com/ranchomirage
Conveniently sited at the center of the action in Rancho Mirage — near the community park, the observatory, and The River at Rancho Mirage shopping, dining, and entertainment complex — Holiday Inn provides clean, budget-friendly rooms with flat- screen TVs, free Wi-Fi, and access to meeting space. Plus, guests wake up to a complimentary breakfast buffet with fresh-baked cinnamon buns every morning. Located about 10 miles from the Palm Springs airport, the property has a pool that’s heated during the winter months and a fitness center with cardio machines and free weights.
Hilton Garden Inn Palm Springs
71700 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage
760-776-9700
hilton.com
Familiar Hilton accommodations pair with beautiful Coachella Valley scenery for a comfortable, pet-friendly stay that won’t break the bank. A charming entrance leads to simple yet pleasant rooms (all with flat-screen TVs and minifridges, some with separate living rooms) along with an on-site restaurant that provides room service, a gym, a 24-hour business center, and a palm-shaded pool area with an outdoor bar. It’s an easy trek from the Hilton Garden Inn to nearby hiking trails, championship golf courses, city attractions, and some of the Coachella Valley’s best restaurants.
Special Rates
Are you an active or retired member of the military or a veteran? Are you an AARP, AAA, or CAA member? The Hilton Garden Inn will give you a better rate on rooms when you book direct.