What’s in a Name?

The benevolent ghosts of celebrities past continue to roam the thoroughfares of Rancho Mirage, illuminating our path.

Where else in America can you turn right from Bob Hope onto Gerald Ford — or find your way from Palm Springs to Palm Desert via Dinah Shore? But who, exactly, were these stars who so generously lent their names to our streets?

Burns and Allen Road

Vaudeville, radio, film, and TV stars George Burns and Gracie Allen were a team on- and offstage for more than 40 years. Upon his death at age 100, the Oscar winner made sure to give his love top billing on the marker of the crypt they share.