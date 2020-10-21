Delight in Rancho Relaxo

“My favorite part of the space is my dressing rooms!” Stella says. The repurposed dressing rooms from the Coachella Valley Repertory Theater are spacious so you can really relax and a chaise lounge is inviting enough to take a nap. A mural by local artist Sophia Enriquez is the perfect selfie back drop.

“Guests often ask why I am not in Palm Springs or on El Paseo,” Stella says. “Selfishly, I love the 2-minute commute! But I also relish how centrally located Rancho Mirage is in the Valley. We have strong repeat customers from both La Quinta and Palm Springs so being right in the middle on a major road with a huge parking lot made sense to me!” And having popular neighbors like Palms Café, Victoria’s Attic Antiques, Agape Aveda Salon, and Su Casa were a huge plus.

Rancho Relaxo opened inauspiciously at the end of 2019. “I feel lucky that I wasn’t planning on opening in April 2020!” Stella says.

The world experienced seismic shifts from the coronavirus pandemic that affected consumer buying decisions. Fortunately, Stella ascribes her planned success on being able to “pivot.” She is bringing in more home décor and crafts with a focus on cultivating local talent.