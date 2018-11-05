One of his most recent videos, which is aimed at our commander in chief (and as of this writing has been viewed more than 750,000 times), is called “If You Ever Got Impeached” (sung to the tune of “If I Only Had a Brain”) and features such biting lyrics as “With the crimes you’ve been fixin’ / You could be another Nixon / If you only got impeached.”

Rainbow doesn’t worry about going too far. “I trust my instincts. I try not to be too creepy. I’ve always enjoyed the most absurd and irreverent comedy. But we do have to think and be a bit more responsible these days because we’re, unfortunately, in a place where you have to be more sensitive to certain things. That said, I think there is an angle to find and come at every subject — you just have to be a little bit more careful about navigating it.

“And I try to make myself the butt of the joke,” he continues. “As much as I make fun of Donald Trump or Kellyanne Conway, I also poke fun at myself. Which I think makes it a little more palatable for both sides. While I try not to be on a soapbox, my videos now [tackle] more important issues. I’ve developed a more a political voice.”