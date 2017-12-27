Pasquale Junior Natuzzi of Natuzzi Italia made his first visit to the Palm Springs area Nov. 16, invited by Rapport International Furniture, the presenting sponsor of the Palm Springs Art Museum’s Architecture & Design Center, Edwards Harris Pavilion, in collaboration with the Palm Springs Art Museum.

Natuzzi Italia today is known as the Global Industry Leader in exquisite contemporary furniture.

Several hundred guests from the Coachella Valley community were in attendance as Natuzzi presented his company’s insights into the brand’s evolution and future development plans at the Annenberg Theatre of the Palm Springs Art Museum.

Natuzzi Italia today is known as the Global Industry Leader in Exquisite Contemporary Furniture. During his elaborate presentation, Natuzzi touched on the overall design influence Puglia, Italy, where the company is headquartered, has played in the evolution of the company, how the company continues to create products in line with emerging lifestyles, how furnishings come to life at Natuzzi Italia, and what control the company has over the entire production process.

Immediately following Natuzzi’s presentation, members of the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture & Design Council were invited to a private cocktail reception hosted by Rapport International Furniture in his honor.

