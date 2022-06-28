Thrill of the Chill

When temperatures soar in the Coachella Valley, Indio resident Misael Torres drops by his favorite local raspaderia, Raspados Esmeralda, for a chocolate shaved ice. For Torres, the treat does more than counter the desert’s July heat — it’s a way for him to recall his childhood. “When I was little, I’d only have, like, 5 pesos,” Torres recalls. “And I’d run and get a raspado.”

Many folks who grew up immersed in Mexican culture share the memory of spending summers sticky with raspado syrup. Mexico’s take on the snow cone gets its name from the Spanish word raspar, meaning “to scrape,” referring to the early method of hand-scraping ice. In the Coachella Valley, children enjoy the delicacies from family-owned shops, which each serve their own variations on the refreshing snack.

Michelle Valencia, who owns Azucena’s Raspados y Ice Cream with her husband, started out selling her now locally famous raspados from a cart at swap meets in 1998. “The customers started asking, ‘Why don’t you open a place?’ ” she recalls. “They wanted a store they could go to every day.”