Awestruck Architecture

From the moment they drove into the Desert Palisades development in Palm Springs, Finn Kappe says he and his late father Ray were immediately struck by the view, the sense of the mountains, and the feeling of this alluvial plain looking down on the valley.

When the Ray Kappe house was completed earlier this year, Finn Kappe saw some of those same feelings through the eyes of guests touring the house during a special event May 27 sponsored by Palm Springs Life.

“I hope you all had a little smile on your face,” Finn Kappe said. “That you felt good. You might have felt calm. You might have felt this was a nice place and you weren’t in a hurry to leave. That’s the goal for a residential setting. That’s a really important thing to have.”