Site Specific

Palm Springs has long been irresistible to Los Angeles’ most original architects: John Lautner, Richard Neutra, Craig Ellwood, Lloyd Wright, and Paul Revere Williams have all been attracted to the creative challenges of building in this extreme yet inspiring desert environment. Now, another master Los Angeles architect has stepped up to the task: Ray Kappe.

Though Kappe died in 2019, his first house in Palm Springs — and one of his last designs to be built — has been completed in the Desert Palisades development at the west end of Racquet Club Road under the knowing eye of his son and architectural partner, Finn Kappe.

It’s as modern as anything in Palm Springs: A prominent framework of steel columns and beams captures an abstract composition of roof planes, glass walls, and weathered steel panels.