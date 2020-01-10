String Theory

What can we expect from this wonderful convergence of talent at Grooves at The Westin?

First of all, it’s going to be fun. I make happy music. I’m not making political statements or anything like that. We have a great cast of musicians. We’ve been playing for years. When we play, the energy changes from song to song and we can make it whatever we want.

In what ways did growing up in Detroit influence you because that was Ground Zero for music and talent and it no doubt informed some of your later hits like “A Woman Needs Love,” “You Got the Love,” “The Other Woman,” and “Jack and Jill?”

I absolutely wouldn’t be playing music today if I didn’t grow up in Detroit, 10 blocks from Motown. Most neighborhoods, kids played baseball or basketball. In our neighborhood, nobody did that. Everybody was trying to play music. That was our football and that’s what everybody worked on. There are so many people from my neighborhood who made it, that it makes you wonder was there more talent or more hard work.

The song “Ghostbusters” is epic to this day. Another movie version will come out next year. Are surprised by the song’s longevity?

We’ve all been surprised about the song “Ghostbusters” ever since the day I wrote it. I thought it was a nice song. It fit the movie. But nobody thought that 35 years later, all the kids were still going to know the song. It’s unlike no other song I’ve known before.

What was going through your mind when you wrote it?

I only had two or three days to do it. The director [Ivan Reitman] told me what he wanted. It wasn’t going to be a whole record so I cut only about a minute of it, just an idea and it would play over the library scene in the movie. It wasn’t a big deal. I didn’t call home and go, “Hey mom, guess what I am doing?” Nobody thought much more of it and then the director talked about stretching it out and it kind of exploded from there.