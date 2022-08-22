Dream Weavers

“There’s something about this place …”

This phrase echoes from canyon to canyon throughout the desert, generation after generation — a thought that remains unresolved to this day. It refers to a certain something here that is ineffable, intangible, but alive. The whisper of the desert shakes artists and innovators to their core and even empowers them to change the world.

This should hardly come as a surprise. The Cahuilla people, who have traversed this landscape for thousands of years, were themselves industrious and inventive. They cultivated the salubrious hot springs and made tortillas out of mesquite beans. They discerned the elements of their environment, filtered them through an innate lens of industry and enterprise, and the ordinary became extraordinary.

It is a formula that transcends generations and is in the desert’s DNA. In the Coachella Valley, imagination and ambition drive invention and industry.

All whose success was inspired or buoyed by this place could fill a book. Here, we spotlight several individuals who found themselves and their métier in the desert. We ask them, their descendants, and those with knowledge what it is about this environment that dared them to dream and create work that continues to speak into our lives today.

Architecture

Albert Frey, who first came to Palm Springs in the 1930s and returned for good in the ’40s, took his cues from nature, according to author and architecture historian Peter Moruzzi. “That certain something to him was the open desert,” he says. “It spoke to him. It is reflected in his work, which uses a good deal of glass for an indoor-outdoor feel.” The Swiss architect, who had previously worked for Le Corbusier, was inspired by the desert’s critters, small and large. “The flowers, too. He knew them all by name.” The tipping point? “The people here. He found them open, which allowed him the freedom to experiment.” Among those experimental accomplishments are Frey House I and II, Palm Springs City Hall, and the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Valley Station.