Reading Event Builds Excitement for Gallery Fundraiser

During the Book Refresh event, organized by the nonprofit Think Together and held in early March at Desert Horizons in Indian Wells, approximately 400 donated books were collected and cleaned by volunteers. Thanks to Barry Meister, Lee Clancy, Mary Barth, and Sandra Drummond, the Book Refresh Event was a success, with the books donated to nearby Cathedral City Elementary. Think Together staff and students were ecstatic to receive the books and read the heartfelt handwritten messages left by the volunteers.

"I was sold on the idea of supporting Think Together last year when Randy Barth explained how Think Together afterschool programs benefit young children," shared Barry Meister. "In addition to donating money, I, now for the first time, had the opportunity to volunteer hands-on to collect and give out books to children of all ages to read. Volunteering and knowing how kids enjoy reading was a very valuable and worthwhile personal experience for me."

This event helped raise awareness about Think Together in the Coachella Valley community and engaged volunteers for the upcoming Raise a Hand for Education benefit happening March 30 at the Melissa Morgan Fine Art Gallery in Palm Desert.