Above the Asking Price

The cut-throat Coachella Valley housing market shows precious few signs of easing. But let’s remember: It was careening head-on into the irrational long before COVID-19 gave so many folks a reason to flee their densely populated cities to work and learn in safer, wide-open places like the desert communities.

The pandemic created the second wave of buyers, and the activity has since been fast and furious — with unprecedented effects on the local economy.

Revenue from home sales has doubled over the past two years, according to Mike McDonald of the research firm Market Watch LLC, and the real estate industry remains one of the top employers in the valley. “With revenues at a record high [about $28 million per month],” he says, “it’s also creating tremendous economic impact.”

Those impacts manifest in salaries and sales commissions (dollars largely spent locally on goods and services), construction, landscaping, renovations and remodeling, and pool construction .

But the frenzy has also depleted the supply of homes available for sale, driven up prices, and created a wildly competitive environment where eager, sometimes desperate, buyers transact in cash, forgo de rigueur home inspections and appraisals, and even pay the sellers’ closing costs to seal the deal before a higher offer comes along. (Of course, the lack of due diligence opens the door to undisclosed and unaddressed problems and conditions that could lead to buyer’s remorse or, worse, a lawsuit.)