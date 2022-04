The Desert’s Top Sellers

The pandemic-era spike in home sales has been a boon for the real estate agents who win the listings for coveted homes in the Coachella Valley. As homebuyers seeking wide-open spaces and easy living flocked into the desert, prices soared and inventory shrank to record levels, and properties changed hands at breakneck speed.

As a service to our readers, Palm Springs Life partners with California Desert Association of Realtors and Greater Palm Springs Realtors Association to secure and verify data to produce the magazine’s annual list of top agents and teams selling residential properties.

Our methodology includes cross-referencing MLS with Terradatum’s BrokerMetrics analytics software and verifying the data with each agent’s broker and manager. The Coachella Valley has almost 4,000 agents and teams; our report recognizes the top 4 percent.

We thank Scott Newton and Chris Anderson (Bennion Deville Homes), George Rider (Compass), and Todd Banks (HK Lane) for each playing an important role to ensure the accuracy of these lists, which were compiled by Randee Bayne of Palm Springs Life Homes.

Here, we present three lists in alphabetical order by first name: individual agents, sales teams, and on-site country club sales teams.