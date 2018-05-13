Over the course of his 70-year career, Red Skelton was rarely out of the public eye. “I just want to be known as a clown, because to me that’s the height of my profession. It means you can do everything — sing, dance, and above all, make people laugh,” he once said.

In addition to his radio, film, and television endeavors, he was well known for his paintings of clowns. In later years, he worked from a studio on a 602-acre ranch he and his wife, Lothian, purchased in 1986 just outside Palm Desert. (Skelton died in 1997).