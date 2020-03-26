10 Films to Watch This Weekend

So another weekend stuck inside the house. What to do. Redbox has compiled its own 10 best feel good movies.

Do you agree with their picks? Give us your top picks in the comment section below.

In no particular order from Redbox:

The Princess Bride – An all time favorite movie. And because what’s happening in the world right now is truly “Inconceivable!”

The Lord of the Rings series – These movies can keep us entertained for more than 9 hours! And this quote from Gandalf (Ian McKellen) seems quite fitting: “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”



Old School – We may not be able to go streaking through the quad right now, but Frank the Tank (Will Ferrell) still can.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – Save Ferris. Save the world!

The Goonies – A young Samwise Gamgee and his meathead brother Thanos set off with their friends in search of pirate treasure that could save their town.

Double feature: The Time Traveler’s Wife and About Time – Both star Rachel McAdams, both have time-traveling twists, and both help me keep my priorities straight.

The How to Train Your Dragon trilogy – Most kids are out of school, so many days will definitely be spent watching all three of these most excellent animated movies about a boy and his dragon.

Julie & Julia – There’s something calming about watching others do it. In this true story, a writer (Amy Adams) recreates all 524 of Julia Child’s (Meryl Streep) recipes within 365 days.

The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Movie: The Second Part – Much of lockdown is been spent together as a family playing with kids’ beloved little bricks, so these movies help inspire us to keep building and dreaming up new creations.

Crazy Rich Asians – A gorgeous cast, an exotic setting and a classic love story make for the perfect escape from reality.

This is Spinal Tap – We all need to “go to 11” right now! And laugh like no other “mockumentary” about clueless rockers can make us laugh.

Ever After – Gotta have a fairy tale in the mix because we’re all hoping for a fairy tale ending to this crisis.

You’ve Got Mail – A classic rom-com starring two of America’s most beloved people, taking us back to simpler times.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? – This documentary should be on everyone’s list to help remind people that a little kindness goes a long way — especially during a crisis.