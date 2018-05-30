Weed for me, it was a gateway, just as the abstinence mongers warn. And yet, what does it mean that I still smoke it, long after walking away from other drugs? Although it’s tempting to frame through such a filter, I claim neither perseverance nor defeat. Instead, I prefer a different frame of reference, not unlike the process of writing music, a frame for decentering oneself. The road of excess leads to the palace of wisdom, William Blake wrote in The Marriage of Heaven and Hell nearly two centuries before I was born. For many years, I held that proverb like a promise, a set of operating instructions, a psychic Get out of Jail Free card. I used it to justify everything, and I’m not sorry, neither for the heights nor for the depths. My ashtray’s full of roaches and my head is full of haze / And surely this is less than the full measure of my days: This, from another song, the last I ever composed, a decade after “Reefer Blues.”

Now I live in a state where cannabis is legal, where you can get it any time you like. Just head on over to the dispensary; there are three within walking distance of my house. I stand on the street and smell it, all hours, every neighborhood, see great vape clouds expelled through drivers’ windows when I stop at traffic lights. I am not complaining — I believe strongly that all drugs should be legal, as a matter of both public policy and liberty — and yet I’d be lying if I told you that I didn’t feel the slightest bit displaced. Reefer, after all, was once a symbol or a signifier … or at least we allowed ourselves to believe it was. It was a gateway, not only for other drugs but also for a sensibility, a set of experiences; simply to figure out where and how to buy it was something of an initiation rite. That was what I hated most about marijuana culture: the endless shortages, the ridiculous small talk when the only purpose of the exercise was commerce: First thing you learn, Lou Reed sang, is that you always got to wait. All the same, you never lose the muscle memory, just as you never quite forget how to wrap your fingers on the fretboard into the shape of chords.

As it happens, I did give up on music, not long after I wrote that final song. It was a country that ceased, in some sense, to exist for me, although the maps that I created lingered, like the echoes of some distant myth.

I still own instruments; they sit in a corner of the living room: my old Yamaha acoustic, same guitar on which I recorded “Reefer Blues,” out of tune, dusty, one string missing, propped against the upright piano that I also rarely play. Earlier, while writing this, I ventured out to make sure I remembered the progression, then ran through a couple of verses, singing to myself in a low voice as I strummed the hollow chords. Here’s one couplet I sang: I like the escape if you know what I mean / Spaces me out — kills that ambitious scene. Here’s another: Just let me turn you on to my reefer blues / It’ll cure you of boredom — something to do. I hesitate to quote my 19-year-old self; no good can come of it, and yet at the same time, I see something of the sensibility to which I aspired, in which the joke I am telling is also being told on me. What I didn’t realize — alley oop, I’m afraid — is that I was also telling the truth. I did like the escape and I still do; there remain moments when I’d rather smoke than anything. It may be cannabis, in other words, an industry with lobbyists and a connoisseur culture and a tax base and a million different strains, each with its own therapeutic purpose, but, for better and for worse, it will always be reefer to me.

David L. Ulin is a 2015 Guggenheim Fellow and the author, most recently, of Sidewalking: Coming to Terms With Los Angeles, which was shortlisted for the PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for the Art of the Essay.