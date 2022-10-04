reforma palm springs

Giesecke, who also operates Chill Bar in Palm Springs, describes the menu as “being inspired by Latin America, from Mexico to Chile and Argentina.” The interior evokes what Giesecke describes as “metropolitan Latin America and the capital cities,” with a setting enhanced by a striking site-specific mural by artist Ricardo Ruiz, whose work can also be found in Riverside’s Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture.

Patrons can savor executive chef Erick Hernandez’s creations in the main dining room until later hours, when the space is transformed into what Giesecke says is poised be the valley’s largest dance floor, rocking a state-of-the-art Pioneer sound system to complement lighting and visual effects by Steve Lieberman and Ben Rehm of SJ Lighting.