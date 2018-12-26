What did you find most interesting, or most challenging, in playing Sharon in If Beale Street Could Talk?

It’s hard to just make it about Sharon because this was the first American adaptation of James Baldwin’s book — that in itself was the most exciting part of the experience. And with Barry Jenkins at the helm. The most challenging thing was to not f— it up because this was really a huge responsibility — being the first to bring someone, whose words are so beloved, to the screen. We were all going back to the book, as the bible, making sure we were capturing all the nuances.

Is it true that you infused some of your own experiences as a mother into the role — the caring and devotion?

Yes. And it was really more of my experiences of being a granddaughter. My grandmother lived until 92; she passed a couple of years ago. There was never a time that I couldn’t remember that she wasn’t that [character] Sharon for so many people — for our families, for our church families, for friends. She had that same spirit. Sharon just reminded me of my grandmother.

We would all be lucky to have a Sharon in our lives.

I think that was one of the things that was special for us as a cast — that we all come from that kind of love.

What was it like to work with Barry Jenkins?

He’s always thinking and processing and creating. Always. He’s so in tune when he’s talking to you. His attentiveness. He creates a safe place for us to feel that “electricity.” He allows us to tap into a vulnerability that we, as actors, need to tap into. You don’t have to talk yourself up to get to that place [with Barry].

The breadth of your work showcases stories that may not have been told a decade ago, or 15 years ago. Can you talk more about the stories you now find yourself gravitating toward, and why that’s important for you?

I don’t think much has changed as far as me just wanting to tell stories that ring true or that come from a place of truth. Even comedies. The best comedies are funny because of the satire, or they’re rooted in truth. That’s never going to change about me. But subconsciously, my choices for what I’m attracted to are stories that provide social commentaries; things that are currently happening in our world and country that we can’t just throw headlines to. We have to actually have an active conversation.

As we move toward a new year and a new decade, what kind of stories would you love to see told?

Original stories. I love film and television. I think we can do more than remakes — and with no ill respect, because there have been good remakes. I want to see real original stories. Real stories. And let’s tell some stories about new people whose stories we don’t know.

What do you love most about acting?

You know when people say how they get chills over something? That kind of feeling is what I think we, as actors, are channeling. Finding the right emotions. At the end of the day, your soul as an artist is being fulfilled. Everybody can relate to that — tapping into that thing where your mind, your body, and your spirit are all aligned and doing this dance. It’s electric.

Let’s close on this: What’s some of the best of advice you’ve ever received?

I guess it’s to accept people for who they are. Don’t try to make people who they are not. It’s not fair to you or them.

