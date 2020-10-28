Reid D. Milanovich — Vision 2020

As vice chairman of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, Reid D. Milanovich helps govern the federally recognized 500-plus member Tribe.

“Our reservation lies over three cities — Palm Springs, Cathedral City, and Rancho Mirage — and our Tribe owns and operates Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage,” he explains. “We also offer two 18-hole golf courses in South Palm Springs and, of course, the Indian Canyons and Tahquitz Canyons, which offer miles of beautiful hiking trails.”

Milanovich, 36, was elected to his position in 2019, has served on the Tribal council since 2014 and credits late Vice Chairman Larry Olinger as his mentor. “Larry taught me so much,” he says. “I watched and listened to him closely. I owe a lot to what he’s done for me.”

Milanovich holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from California Baptist University. He is the son of Richard Milanovich, the longtime tribal chairman who was instrumental in ushering in a new era of business successes and community engagement for the Tribe.

Next up for the Tribe is the new Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City, which opens in late 2020. “We’re excited to help kick off Cathedral City’s new downtown revitalization,” Milanovich says, “and we are honored to be one of the biggest employers in the Coachella Valley.”

VIDEO: Reid Milanovich speaks about the new casino coming to Cathedral City.