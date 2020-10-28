Follow the Sun

According to the 2019 State of Independence in America study, led by research firm MBO Partners, 7.3 million workers in the United States are digital nomads and have the ability to work anywhere they can connect to the internet.

That was already an increase of 2.5 million from the 2018 study. The trend is certain to accelerate in 2020, as many people began working from home — or, at least, working outside of the office — during the COVID-19 pandemic. (A study by the software company Slack found an estimated 16 million U.S. workers began working remotely in March 2020.)

To put DuFresne and Chaabi’s decision into context, they arrived when the Palm Springs International Film Festival was taking place. Downtown bustled with filmmakers and tourists, and the restaurants were busy. As a bonus, there was also semblance of home for Chaabi, who was born in Tunisia, then raised in the Northern Rhone Valley.

“The food, the dates, the oranges, even the cacti reminded me of home,” he says. “There was a sense of the familiar here, even though this was something new.”

Plus, the weather was considerably better than in Chicago, where the couple had been staying. They boarded a plane at 3 degrees below zero and disembarked to sunshine. They even liked the heat, later experiencing Palm Springs in the summer and purchasing a house.

“So many people come here for a vacation or a getaway,” DuFresne says. “Why wouldn’t you want to live in a place that felt like that all the time?”

Other countries are now vying for remote workers for exactly that reason, with nations like Barbados, Bermuda, Estonia, and Georgia recently launching special visa programs — because working from home doesn’t mean staying at home. The idea is to make the place where you live feel more like a getaway.

“We recognize more people are working remotely, sometimes in very stressful conditions, with little option for vacation,” wrote Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley in a welcome letter for the island’s new program. “Our new 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp [is] a visa that allows you to relocate and work from one of the world’s most beloved tourism destinations.”

Though there aren’t any programs specifically designed to entice digital nomads to Greater Palm Springs, people come here for the same reason remote workers look to tropical islands or countries with a low cost of living: Those who have been priced out of major cities will find the desert communities affordable. With sunny weather, world-class events, and outdoor adventures, the quality of life is high. And this is a true destination, a place where people come to unwind.

Essentially, you can be as productive next to a swimming pool in Palm Springs as you can in a cubicle in Glendale. Maybe even more so.

For the destinations, it’s easy to see why highly skilled remote workers are being courted. They are a boon to the economy — supporting local businesses without siphoning any local jobs — and they boost the tourism industry, becoming de facto ambassadors of place.