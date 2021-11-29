René Dell’Acqua, DDS
For more than 25 years, Dr. Dell’Acqua has been enhancing the smiles and lives of patients throughout the Coachella Valley and beyond, providing both general and cosmetic dentistry.
Dr. Dell’Acqua believes in providing a personalized, caring environment where each patient feels like a VIP. A pioneer in “spa dentistry,” she created an ambiance reminiscent of an Italian five-star resort where, excellent customer service, comfortable furnishings, soothing music, and complimentary foot massage all combine to reduce patient stress during treatment. The entire staff is warm and welcoming, giving the feeling of an old-fashioned, relationship-based practice.
“We enjoy getting to know all of our patients,” she says.
Although well known for her expertise and artistry in cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Dell’Acqua provides a range of dental services from preventive exams, cleanings and teeth whitening to full-mouth reconstruction, veneers, implant-supported crowns & dentures, bridges, crowns, tooth-colored fillings, botox, periodontal treatment, Invisalign, sleep apnea and snoring appliances.
Dr. Dell’Acqua talks at length with her patients, explaining procedures and recommendations, making sure they feel confident and calm at every step. Dr. and her staff encourage questions so that patients feel that they completely understand their treatment. Patients with dental fear or anxiety may even choose to sleep through procedures with oral conscious sedation. “With our current sedation technology there is no reason for any patient to have to feel fear or anxiety during a dental appointment”, says Dell’Acqua.
Not only has she been in the same location for 25 years, but much of her staff has been with her throughout the entirety of her career. “It is because of my loyal hardworking team that we are able to seamlessly care for patients at such a high level”, says Dell’Acqua . “My team is among the best trained in the desert” “We treat our patients like our family,” she says. “We want them to have as positive an experience as possible while at our studio."
“My strict protocols and philosophy ensure our patients receive the highest quality of general and cosmetic dentistry available,” she says. “With exceptional quality and an uncompromised level of care in a serene atmosphere, I offer patients state-of-the-art technology that prioritizes patient safety, privacy, and satisfaction.” “I will only implement procedures, techniques, and materials that I would want
in my mouth or my family’s mouths.”
It takes artistic talent, a critical eye for beauty, and years of experience with hundreds of smiles to achieve the natural “Dell’Acqua smile.” Dr. Dell’Acqua is the valley’s leading expert on smile makeovers using porcelain crowns and veneers. She is known for designing beautiful new smiles so natural that even one’s closest friends won’t be able to identify them as veneers. “I customize every smile to meet the needs and desires of each individual patient. No two smiles are ever alike. I personally sculpt and design each tooth, which is my favorite thing to do,” says Dr. Dell’Acqua
“The knowledge that comes from doing complex cosmetic, restorative and implant cases daily is the difference between success and failure,” she says. “The artistic part is my signature, my passion and my gift.” It is this innate artistic ability and renowned technical skill that has made her a leader in cosmetic dentistry.
Dr. Dell’Acqua has a dedicated new patient coordinator, because every patient has unique needs and she and her team strive to meet them all. Many patients have more than one residence as well as a dentist in another city or state. Dr. Dell’Acqua’s team will coordinate with your other dental office to make your treatment and care seamless. When treatment is more complex, involving a specialist, her team will coordinate all of your care and Dr. Dell’Acqua keeps treatment on track in a timely and efficient manner.
For more information, visit TheValleysDentist.com or watch her interview on the The Wellness Hour on Channels 7 and 4.
Q&A with dr. René Dell’Acqua
Q: Do you also provide General Dentistry?
A: Yes I do! My patients receive the highest level of general dentistry available. My philosophy is one of prevention. We work hard to educate our patients and make suggestions before problems occur. Every patient receives a comprehensive examination and plan to keep their mouth healthy through preventative maintenance.
Q: What do you like best about what you do?
A: No two patients are alike. Each one presents with a different cosmetic and restorative need. I enjoy the challenge of creating a natural smile that is unique to the person in front of me. I sculpt the shapes of the final veneers and crowns myself. It is art and I love it!
Q: Do you consider your work to be mostly artistic?
A: Function is always the key to the success of a case. I have patients who have severely worn and collapsed bites, missing teeth requiring implants and a multitude of complicated scenarios. The technical aspect of the dentistry is the key to the success of the case. The knowledge that comes from doing these cases daily is the difference between success and failure.
The artistic part is my signature and my gift.
Q: What are the most common procedures you perform?
A: Crowns, Implant supported crowns, Veneers, and Full mouth rehabilitation to correct an aging bite.
Q: What got you interested in such complex dentistry?
A: Wanting to provide the best and most comprehensive care for my patients. To deliver this type of dentistry I have to be creative and dedicated to my patients each step of the way. For me this is a pleasure.
Q: Do you do Botox treatments?
A: I found that so many patients need crowns and significant dentistry due to severe wear from grinding and that botox is an excellent choice to aid in quieting the muscles used to create the destructive forces.
