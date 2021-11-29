René Dell’Acqua, DDS

“My strict protocols and philosophy ensure our patients receive the highest quality of general and cosmetic dentistry available,” she says. “With exceptional quality and an uncompromised level of care in a serene atmosphere, I offer patients state-of-the-art technology that prioritizes patient safety, privacy, and satisfaction.” “I will only implement procedures, techniques, and materials that I would want

in my mouth or my family’s mouths.”

It takes artistic talent, a critical eye for beauty, and years of experience with hundreds of smiles to achieve the natural “Dell’Acqua smile.” Dr. Dell’Acqua is the valley’s leading expert on smile makeovers using porcelain crowns and veneers. She is known for designing beautiful new smiles so natural that even one’s closest friends won’t be able to identify them as veneers. “I customize every smile to meet the needs and desires of each individual patient. No two smiles are ever alike. I personally sculpt and design each tooth, which is my favorite thing to do,” says Dr. Dell’Acqua

“The knowledge that comes from doing complex cosmetic, restorative and implant cases daily is the difference between success and failure,” she says. “The artistic part is my signature, my passion and my gift.” It is this innate artistic ability and renowned technical skill that has made her a leader in cosmetic dentistry.

Dr. Dell’Acqua has a dedicated new patient coordinator, because every patient has unique needs and she and her team strive to meet them all. Many patients have more than one residence as well as a dentist in another city or state. Dr. Dell’Acqua’s team will coordinate with your other dental office to make your treatment and care seamless. When treatment is more complex, involving a specialist, her team will coordinate all of your care and Dr. Dell’Acqua keeps treatment on track in a timely and efficient manner.

