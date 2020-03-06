Elegant Inside and Out

This Mediterranean-style estate at the exclusive Reserve Club in Indian Wells is truly soaring above the rest—quite literally. It sits on an almost two-acre elevated lot with breathtaking, panoramic views of the golf course, lake, and mountains.

You approach the property via a private, gated entrance flanked by stone columns that leads to a 750-foot driveway. A lovely, landscaped pathway then guides you to a massive double door entry where you’ll be immediately captivated by the view. You’ll also quickly take note that this over 8,300-square-foot house was built with the greatest attention to quality and detail.