Elegant Inside and Out

This Mediterranean-style estate at the exclusive Reserve Club in Indian Wells is truly soaring above the rest—quite literally. It sits on an almost two-acre elevated lot with breathtaking, panoramic views of the golf course, lake, and mountains.
You approach the property via a private, gated entrance flanked by stone columns that leads to a 750-foot driveway. A lovely, landscaped pathway then guides you to a massive double door entry where you’ll be immediately captivated by the view. You’ll also quickly take note that this over 8,300-square-foot house was built with the greatest attention to quality and detail.
A few standout features of the four-bedroom, six-bathroom home include high-end finishes such as plaster walls throughout the main residence, French limestone flooring, Albertini Italian windows and doors, wood ceilings with solid beams, cantera stone columns, a wine cellar, a surround sound system—the list goes on and on.
There are also five fireplaces—in the family room, living room, master bedroom, outdoor patio, as well as in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom detached casita with a kitchenette and washer/dryer.
The gourmet kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, a breakfast nook, and a large, two-level island with seating.
The layout of the main house includes a spacious guest suite, an office with a coffered ceiling, and an elegant master suite with a bank of windows that offer incredible golf course, lake, and mountain views. The master en-suite is outfitted with a double shower, double vanities with marble countertops, and a bathtub with jets.
Designed with both casual living and entertaining in mind, the open floor plan has disappearing pocket doors that allow for the best in indoor/outdoor living. The stunning backyard has a covered outdoor living room as well as multiple other living and dining options, an infinity-edge pool and spa, waterfalls, a fire pit, a built-in grilling station and seating area—and they all enjoy views overlooking the valley floor, lake, golf course, and mountains.
The Reserve sits high above the desert floor and is landscaped with thousands of native shrubs and trees that were preserved and re-integrated back into the grounds once the development was completed. A natural palette of architectural colors, and the carefully designed fairways, provide continuity with the desert habitat. The Reserve’s world-class, Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish-designed 21-hole golf course is nestled among the Santa Rosa Mountains and flows across 200 acres of subtly changing elevations. The Reserve Club Village includes a clubhouse with indoor/outdoor dining, a golf shop, and state-of-the art fitness center.
Listing price: $8,500,000, custom furnishings included.
Keith Blomgren
Blomgren & Blomgren
Broker Associate / Luxe Director
Bennion Deville Homes
74-910 Highway 111, Indian Wells
760-333-3350
keith@keithblomgren.com
Bruce Blomgren
Blomgren & Blomgren
Broker Associate / Executive Luxe Director
Bennion Deville Homes
74-910 Highway 111, Indian Wells
760-333-7653
bruce@bruceblomgren.com