Resolution Ready

Whether you overdid it at the holidays or just want to start 2020 with a focus on clean living (at least until Valentine’s Day candy comes around), here are  dishes and drinks to help you reach your resolutions.

Lizbeth Scordo Current Guide, Restaurants

two bunch palms yogurt
Chlorophyll yogurt at Two Bunch Palms in Desert Hot Springs.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY KIM UTLEY
Take a Booze Break

Lo-Fi Fizz
The Reef, Palm Springs

Signing up for Sober January doesn’t mean you should be stuck with snooze-worthy sparkling water. One of the multiple “Even Keel” cocktails at the so-kitschy-it’s-cool tiki bar, this bubbly, booze-free beverage combines spiced and hibiscus syrups, pineapple juice, lime, and soda for a ruby-red thirst-quencher that’ll halt hangovers in their tracks. thereefpalmsprings.com

Kick the Coffee

Energy Shot
Raw Remedy,  Palm Springs

Trade your espresso for this petite-but-potent concoction. The 2.5-ounce shot is blended with fresh turmeric, known for its inflammation-fighting properties, and either powdered ginseng or maca, both of which are natural stamina boosters often found in energy drinks. The juice and raw food bar blends the combo with green apple and lemon juices to make the whole thing go down easier than those kamikaze shots did in college. rawremedyjuicebar.com

Try a New Superfood

Chlorophyll Yogurt
Two Bunch Palms,  Desert Hot Springs

Haven’t thought much about chlorophyll since seventh-grade science class? Well, the pigment found in plants has made its way into everything from bottled water to supplements in recent years, touting benefits like blood detox and immunity support. At this wellness resort, the kitchen procures mint-flavored liquid chlorophyll complex extracted from premium botanicals to spike its housemade yogurt  that’s infused with lemon zest oil and topped with local berries and scratch-made granola. twobunchpalms.com

Conquer Keto

Cheese and  Charcuterie Plate
On the Mark, Palm Springs

Yes, it’s a tough diet for bread and pasta lovers, but the bright side is you can take down gobs of glorious meats and cheeses, including a customized platter from this gourmet foods shop. Since hard cheeses are more Keto-friendly than soft, owner Mark Van Laanen recommends mixing up goat Gouda, a sheep cheddar, and an aged  Dutch cow’s milk cheese along with rich duck prosciutto and a Tuscan-style Finocchio salami.  You’ll have to skip the crackers and baguette,  but offerings like grilled Cipollini onions, pickled asparagus, and Marcona almonds make for equally amazing accoutrements. onthemarkpalmsprings.com

Go Vegan

CTK Power Burger
Chef Tanya’s Kitchen,  Palm Springs

Most of the new faux meat burgers that are all the buzz these days are processed sodium bombs, but tempeh is considered a whole food, made from fermented soybeans and chock full of probiotics and antioxidants. Long-time vegan chef Tanya Petrovna spends 30 hours culturing her organic tempeh in house, then seasons, sautes, and slices it into patties to create this hearty burger layered with caramelized onions, lettuce, and tomato on a potato bun. Her burger biz has gotten so popular she recently added a Guadalajara version done with Anaheim chiles and guac, and a Caprese-style with plant-based pesto mayo and mozzarella. cheftanyaskitchen.com

tanya kitchen ctk power burger

CTK Power Burger 

