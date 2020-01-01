Resolution Ready

Take a Booze Break

Lo-Fi Fizz

The Reef, Palm Springs

Signing up for Sober January doesn’t mean you should be stuck with snooze-worthy sparkling water. One of the multiple “Even Keel” cocktails at the so-kitschy-it’s-cool tiki bar, this bubbly, booze-free beverage combines spiced and hibiscus syrups, pineapple juice, lime, and soda for a ruby-red thirst-quencher that’ll halt hangovers in their tracks. thereefpalmsprings.com

Kick the Coffee

Energy Shot

Raw Remedy, Palm Springs

Trade your espresso for this petite-but-potent concoction. The 2.5-ounce shot is blended with fresh turmeric, known for its inflammation-fighting properties, and either powdered ginseng or maca, both of which are natural stamina boosters often found in energy drinks. The juice and raw food bar blends the combo with green apple and lemon juices to make the whole thing go down easier than those kamikaze shots did in college. rawremedyjuicebar.com

Try a New Superfood

Chlorophyll Yogurt

Two Bunch Palms, Desert Hot Springs

Haven’t thought much about chlorophyll since seventh-grade science class? Well, the pigment found in plants has made its way into everything from bottled water to supplements in recent years, touting benefits like blood detox and immunity support. At this wellness resort, the kitchen procures mint-flavored liquid chlorophyll complex extracted from premium botanicals to spike its housemade yogurt that’s infused with lemon zest oil and topped with local berries and scratch-made granola. twobunchpalms.com

Conquer Keto

Cheese and Charcuterie Plate

On the Mark, Palm Springs

Yes, it’s a tough diet for bread and pasta lovers, but the bright side is you can take down gobs of glorious meats and cheeses, including a customized platter from this gourmet foods shop. Since hard cheeses are more Keto-friendly than soft, owner Mark Van Laanen recommends mixing up goat Gouda, a sheep cheddar, and an aged Dutch cow’s milk cheese along with rich duck prosciutto and a Tuscan-style Finocchio salami. You’ll have to skip the crackers and baguette, but offerings like grilled Cipollini onions, pickled asparagus, and Marcona almonds make for equally amazing accoutrements. onthemarkpalmsprings.com